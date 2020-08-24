Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will testify before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Monday, where he will face questions about his leadership and changes to the Postal Service in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The hearing is expected to begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern.

The hearing comes after the House passed legislation to authorize $25 billion in emergency funding for the Post Office, but would also halt a number of policy changes DeJoy was putting into effect. The bill would also require the Post Office to prioritize the delivery of all materials concerned with mail-in voting, which comes amid numerous concerns about delays ahead of the 2020 presidential election. While more than two dozen House Republicans joined Democrats to approve the bill, it is expected to face opposition from the Senate and the White House.

DeJoy, an ally and donor to President Donald Trump, has come under major scrutiny due to a number of cost-cutting measures he has worked on to change the Postal Service. Since the country remains gripped in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, critics fear that DeJoy’s measures like removing mailboxes and mail sorting machines would lead to a slowdown in deliveries, and would also negatively impact mail-in voting. This also comes after Trump suggested he would block funding to the Postal Service to counteract efforts to expand mail-in voting.

In a hearing last week before the Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee, DeJoy was asked if he would replace any of the sorting machines that were removed since he took on the roll of postmaster general. DeJoy answered that he would not replace them before the election, claiming “they’re not needed.”

Watch above via the House Oversight Committee.

