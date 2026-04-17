‘Oh My God!’ Trump Ally Stuns NewsNight Table With Literally Eye-Popping Take

The CNN Newsnight table was stunned by one panelist’s take justifying President Donald Trump’s bonkers posts threatening to kill the “whole civilization” of Iran.

Trump set off a firestorm on Easter Sunday when he posted a message to Truth Social that read “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F*ckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

The president somehow topped that two days later when he wrote a post that said, in part, that “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

On Thursday’s edition of CNN NewsNight, anchor Abby Phillip hosted a panel that included Ashley Allison, Noah Rothman, Xochitl Hinojosa, Elizabeth Pipko, and Peter Meijer.

During a discussion of Trump’s poor polling and negative press coverage, Allison brought up Trump’s threats and asked Pipko if she endorsed them.

The table erupted when Pipko replied, “I think after what he has been through, he can say whatever the hell he wants” — and reacted with stunned amusement when she stuck to it:

EX-RNC SPOX ELIZABBETH PIPKO: No, it’s because people didn’t want him to win. They wanted Hillary Clinton to win and they’re still angry that she lost, I’m sorry. CNN COMMENTATOR ASHLEY ALLISON: Hillary Clinton?! You’re going back to 2016? CNN ANCHOR ABBY PHILLIP: It’s not possible at all that Americans are smart enough to make the determination about–. EX-DNC SPOX XOCHITL HINOJOSA: Do you remember what he said on Easter Sunday? Do you endorse? Do you endorse what he said on easter Sunday? If you want to go back, I’ve endorsed this (INAUDIBLE) since 2016–. EX-DNC SPOX XOCHITL HINOJOSA: No, I — I’m saying he’s the president of the United States, do endorse what he said. EX-RNC SPOX ELIZABBETH PIPKO: I think after what he has been through, he can say whatever the Hell he wants. CNN COMMENTATOR ASHLEY ALLISON: Wow! Okay so you think the president can go out there and say he can just like go through with completely (INAUDIBLE) a civilization–. I think after a presidentis investiigated the way he has been or by a corrupt DOJ, he can say whatever he wants! CNN ANCHOR ABBY PHILLIP: All right. We’re gonna leave it–. Just to be clear, just to be clear, I just wanna like, do you remember what he said this Easter Sunday? EX-RNC SPOX ELIZABBETH PIPKO: Yes, I do. CNN COMMENTATOR ASHLEY ALLISON: And you think he has the right to say it because his coverage is bad? EX-RNC SPOX ELIZABBETH PIPKO: Not because the coverage is bad, because of the way that he has been treated. By so many people for ten years–. CNN COMMENTATOR ASHLEY ALLISON: So because Donald Trump was treated poorly, you think that he could erase all Iranian people? EX-RNC SPOX ELIZABBETH PIPKO: I think the decency that we have all wanted our country to continue to stand with was denigrated when Donald Trump went into office. People believe that they should risk all that we stand for as Americans to ruin him and his family. CNN COMMENTATOR ASHLEY ALLISON: So because — because Donald Trump was mistreated, we can eliminate Iranians– the entire–. CNN ANCHOR ABBY PHILLIP: The entire civilization. EX-RNC SPOX ELIZABBETH PIPKO: The reputation of the United States of America was put on the line to hurt Donald Trump. CNN ANCHOR ABBY PHILLIP: (LAUGHS) Okay–. EX-RNC SPOX ELIZABBETH PIPKO: I am sad every single day by what has happened to our country. CNN COMMENTATOR ASHLEY ALLISON: (EYES LITERALLY POP) CNN ANCHOR ABBY PHILLIP: All right. EX-DNC SPOX XOCHITL HINOJOSA: (LAUGHS) Oh, my God!

Watch above via CNN NewsNight.

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