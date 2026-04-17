‘Jesus Is Now Blasphemed Every Day’: Joe Scarborough Sounds Off About the Trump’s Admin’s Religious Iconography

MS NOW’s Joe Scarborough went off on President Donald Trump’s administration, accusing them of blaspheming Jesus Christ on a daily basis on Friday’s edition of Morning Joe.

Scarborough marveled at some of he recent religious-themed messages out of the White House, including Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth quoting a fake Bible quote from the Quentin Tarantino film Pulp Fiction. According to the Pentagon, the combat search and rescue team recovering pilots in Iran recently used a reworked version of the speech during their mission.

In the 1994 film, Samuel L. Jackson’s character recites the reworked and dramatized verse.

Trump has also been blasting Pope Leo XIV, confirming this week he has no plans to meet him amid the religious leader’s criticism of the Iran war. The feuding followed Trump has receiving backlash, including from some on the right, for posting an image that appeared to depict him as Jesus Christ healing the sick. The president later claimed he thought the photo actually depicted him as a doctor.

Scarborough said on Thursday:

Well, I mean, I think anybody talking theology has a couple of ways to go. Willie. You can either go to the King James version of of the Bible and the red letters, the words that Jesus Christ spoke himself. Or you can use Samuel L. Jackson’s script from Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction. And perhaps if you’re so ignorant of the Bible and you’re so desperately trying to justify your war by continuing to throw Christianity under the bus, and perhaps you have some followers that really don’t care that Jesus is now blasphemed every day from the White House or the Pentagon, I guess you could go with Samuel L. Jackson. Jesus, the pope, Samuel L. Jackson… I’m not sure which way you would go if you were leading a prayer service, but I think I might just keep it simple and stick with Jesus.

“You never go wrong when you stick with Jesus. It’s Jesus or Jules,” Willie Geist joked, referring to Jackson’s murderous Pulp character, Jules Winnfield.

Watch above via MS NOW.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!