‘Maybe a Freudian Slip’: CNN’s John Berman Questions Trump’s Post About ‘Strait of Iran’

CNN’s John Berman questioned President Donald Trump’s post about the “Strait of Iran” as he celebrated the opening of the Strait of Hormuz for commercial ships.

On Friday, Trump posted to Truth Social, “IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT OF IRAN IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE. THANK YOU!”

In a second post, Trump added, “THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ IS COMPLETELY OPEN AND READY FOR BUSINESS AND FULL PASSAGE, BUT THE NAVAL BLOCKADE WILL REMAIN IN FULL FORCE AND EFFECT AS IT PERTAINS TO IRAN, ONLY, UNTIL SUCH TIME AS OUR TRANSACTION WITH IRAN IS 100% COMPLETE.”

The posts came after Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi wrote in his own post that the strait’s reopening was the direct result of Israel and Lebanon reaching a 10-day ceasefire agreement.

Speaking by phone to retired Admiral James Stavridis, Berman said, “Now, I don’t know if it was a typo or maybe a Freudian slip, but if you step back — the reason I’m asking it this way — because if you step back, you know, a mile here and look at this last seven weeks, there are those who suggest one of the impacts here long-term might be that Iran does have now full control of that strait, that it has become the Strait of Iran. What do you think of that?”

“Well, at least he didn’t say it’s the ‘Strait of Trump,'” Stavridis joked. “Look, but John, let’s face it, you’re exactly right that the concern is, ‘Hey, if we allow Iran to kind of open and close the switch and decide whether it’s open or not, are we willing sovereignty over to them?'”

Stavridis continued:

That’s why I am encouraged by the second posting made, which is that the blockade remains in effect. That’s sort of your stopper in a hand of bridge, if you will. So I think probably your point, not the most elegant language in the first post, second post a “We’re still on top of this. We’re watching it.” But but before we get off this conversation…it is good news. It is it is a step by Iran that could help close the big deal — the negotiation. Perhaps as soon as this weekend…There’s a humanitarian side to this, but there’s also a big strategic play here. Let’s hope both sides are indicating they’ve come a little bit closer as a result of this statement.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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