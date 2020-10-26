It’s the week before Election Day and the Senate is holding final debates on Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The predicted vote layout makes Barrett’s confirmation a near certainty at this point, meaning she will be President Donald Trump’s third appointment to the court. Barrett’s appointment will mark a conservative 6-3 tilt for the Supreme Court as she replaces the late progressive Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Democrats opposed Barrett’s nomination by arguing that she will dismantle Roe v. Wade and the Affordable Care Act, in addition to arguing the 2020 election should decide which president will nominate Ginsburg’s replacement.

Despite an unsuccessful filibuster attempt and procedural efforts to slow Barrett’s confirmation down, it is highly likely that her confirmation vote will succeed at about 7:30 p.m. Eastern, which will be followed by a swearing-in ceremony at the White House.

Watch above, via Washington Post.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]