WATCH LIVE: Trump’s Saturday White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing

President Donald Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force will be holding their next press briefing at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday.

I will be having a White House Press Conference today at 5:00 P.M. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2020

The president is expected to discuss his plan for reopening the economy, as well as the task force appointed to undertake the task. That task force includes Stephen Moore, who was the subject of a media controversy heading into the weekend over his comparison of lockdown protesters to civil rights icon Rosa Parks.

The briefing will take place as protests are underway around the country, notably in Texas where the most public face of his coronavirus task force, Dr. Anthony Fauci, was the object of scorn and calls for a firing.

