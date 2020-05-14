Dr. Rick Bright, the former head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, is testifying before the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health over the whistleblower complaint he filed against the Trump administration.

Bright is expected to speak about how he was allegedly pushed out of his job because he objected to the Trump administration’s coronavirus response, and in his prepared opening remarks, he will say “Our window of opportunity is closing. If we fail to develop a national coordinated response, based in science, I fear the pandemic will get far worse and be prolonged, causing unprecedented illness and fatalities. Without clear planning and implementation of the steps that I and other experts have outlined, 2020 will be darkest winter in modern history.”

President Donald Trump has accused Bright of “trying to help the Democrats,” and he blasted the doctor before his hearing.

I don’t know the so-called Whistleblower Rick Bright, never met him or even heard of him, but to me he is a disgruntled employee, not liked or respected by people I spoke to and who, with his attitude, should no longer be working for our government! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2020

Watch above, via Washington Post.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]