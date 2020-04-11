WATCH: Magician Passes Through U.S.-Mexico Border Fence in His ‘Riskiest’ Trick Yet

Magician Dynamo has made news many times for his major public feats and stunts. His latest may be more than just news, it could be an international incident, as he appears to pass through the U.S.-Mexico border fence in what he calls “by far the riskiest stunt” he’s ever attempted.

Dynamo, whose real name is Steven Frayne, was caught on cell phone camera in the video that has been shared online. But the full stunt will air on Britain’s Sky One on Saturday night.

The gap in the fence was smaller than his own fist, according to a person at the event who was quoted by Sky.

Dynamo has been teasing the event on his Instagram all week. He has also been posting extensively about coronavirus, which he himself contracted but from which he is recovering.

It is believed the stunt was performed near Ciudad Juarez, which is the setting for several segments in the latest episode of his series Dynamo: Beyond Belief for Sky One.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]