Reporter Asks Andrew Cuomo About Replacing Biden as Nominee During Coronavirus Briefing

At Saturday’s coronavirus briefing from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, he was asked about recent polling suggesting a fair number of Democrats want him to replace Joe Biden on the 2020 ticket. Cuomo said he is “flattered.”

The reporter asked the governor specifically about the Club for Growth poll which said “a majority of voters say that the Democrats should nominate Andrew Cuomo rather than Joe Biden for President.”

“That is, on one hand, flattering. On the other hand it is irrelevant,” said Cuomo. “But to the extent it’s flattering, I appreciate it.”

“Everyone has been, I hope it’s changing, but everyone has been very suspicious of government, and government officials, politicians,” said Cuomo, offering some examples of things people think about politicians being deceptive or careerist. “Now it’s more important than ever before that people understand there is no politics here.”

“I have no political agenda, period,” he said. “I’m not running for president, I’m not running for vice-president, I’m not running anywhere. I’m not going to Washington, I’m staying right here.”

“I said to the people of this state, unequivocally, when I was running for governor: I will serve as your governor,” he continued.

The reporter followed up by asking whether Cuomo would take an appointment to DHS secretary or another post if offered.

“I was a cabinet secretary twenty years ago. Been that, done that, been that, there, no thank you,” he said. “I’m going to do what I said I was going to do.”

“I have probably the most important job, to me, that I could have,” he said concluding his answer. “And probably more important than ever before, frankly, given what we just went through.”

