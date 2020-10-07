Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ) was asked if she takes pride in supporting President Donald Trump during a Tuesday debate with her Democratic opponent, Mark Kelly.

The junior senator was pointedly asked by moderator Ted Simmons, of Arizona PBS, if she was proud of her support for the president. McSally deflected in order to bash Kelly’s “radical agenda” and hype up tax cuts, but she wasn’t allowed to skirt the question.

“Senator, the question was: are you proud of your support for President Trump?”

“I’m proud to be fighting for Arizona every single day,” she responded, once again very obviously not answering the question.

“Is that a yes or a no for President Trump?” McSally was asked again. This went on as the senator kept weaseling her way around the question, so the eventual verdict was “It sounds like she is proud of her support for President Trump.”

