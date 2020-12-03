A local news report in Michigan took a surprising turn when a business owner broke into a journalist’s live segment and ended up giving an interview about the impact of coronavirus restrictions.

WWMT reporter Tarvarious Haywood was in Portage, MI — a suburb of Kalamazoo — setting up a live report on Wednesday when a man approached him from behind and voiced his criticism for the government’s handling of the pandemic.

“My government leaders have abandoned me,” said the man, identifying himself as local restaurant owner Dave Morris. “Four trillion dollars of stimulus money, and they gave it to who? Special interest groups and campaign donors.”

After the initial intrusion, the encounter became an agreeable exchange where Morris went on to accuse the government of misallocating stimulus funds while putting him and others into a position where they have to “fight back.” His anger was especially directed at Michigan’s order prohibiting indoor dining in restaurants.

“I feel everybody should stand up,” said Morris. “There was enough money to give every family in this country 20,000 to go home for two months. They chose to give it to special interests…and they abandoned us. You could’ve given me money, I’d have gladly walked away for 60 days and let this virus settle down. I’m not gonna do it alone.”

Morris went on to blast the state order as “tyranny” that unfairly puts the burden on small business people.

Watch above, via WWMT.

