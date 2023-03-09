JUST IN: Mitch McConnell Hospitalized After Falling at a D.C. Hotel

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after tripping at a hotel.

McConnell’s office confirmed the news by explaining to the media that the minority leader received treatment after he fell during a private dinner.

“This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner,” spokesman David Popp said in a statement to NBC. “He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment.”

The details are currently unknown regarding the severity of McConnell’s injury and how long he will require treatment. The Associated Press noted that McConnell was also injured from a fall in 2019, undergoing surgery to repair a shoulder fracture he experienced after tripping at his house in Kentucky.

From the AP:

The Senate, where the average age is 65, has been without several members recently due to illness. Sen. John Fetterman, (D-PA), 53, who suffered a stroke during his campaign last year, was expected to remain out for some weeks as he received care for clinical depression. And Sen. Dianne Feinstein, (D-CA), 89, said last week that she had been hospitalized to be treated for shingles.

McConnell most recently made headlines when he sided with the U.S. Capitol Police in rejecting Fox News’ Tucker Carlson’s attempts to whitewash the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com