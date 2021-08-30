The search is on to find Meghan McCain’s successor on The View. Former Rep. Mia Love (R-UT) should succeed the outspoken daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).

Love – who represented Utah’s Fourth Congressional District between Jan. 3, 2015, and Jan. 3, 2019 – is currently a CNN political commentator, so she has adequate experience being on a TV panel.

Additionally, Love, like McCain, is unafraid to say what she thinks even if it may be unpopular. Following her 2018 election loss, Love slammed then-President Donald Trump (including on The View). Since then, she has been critical of Trump and the Republican Party. Meghan McCain has also been critical of Trump and the GOP. As someone who is outspoken, but not bombastic, Love’s eloquence would be a pleasant addition to a show where mud throwing is the MO.

Furthermore, Love defies expectations and stereotypes about Black conservative women. Love proves that people do not need to fit into a certain category. They can be independent thinkers. Her presence on The View would be a welcome reminder to America in this regard.

Finally, given that America’s vice president is black, it would be interesting to hear the perspective of a black female Republican on a weekday basis instead of every now and then on CNN. By being a permanent co-host, Love would be able to better position herself as part of the future of the GOP.

With The View scheduled to resume after Labor Day, the popular daytime show would be wise to bring on someone who would be an invaluable contributor to not only that women’s table, but also the national conversation.

Watch Love’s December 2018 appearance on The View above, via ABC.

CORRECTION 1:17 p.m. — The post previously erroneously stated that co-host Whoopi Goldberg is the only black panelist on The View. Sunny Hostin is also black. The post has been updated.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.