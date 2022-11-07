WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Chokes Up Telling Anderson Cooper About Moment Capitol Police Informed Her of Attack on Paul

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was visibly emotional in her first interview about the attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi.

CNN released a preview on Monday of an interview that Speaker Pelosi gave to Anderson Cooper, her first since the politically-motivated assault on her husband at their California home. The full interview will air on AC:360 Monday night.

In the preview clip, Pelosi recounted how the Capitol Police woke her in the middle of the night to inform her of the attack.

“I was sleeping in Washington, D.C.” Pelosi said. “I had just gotten in the night before from San Francisco.”

At that point, Pelosi’s lips quivered and she seemed to choke up before she continued to explain how she heard the doorbell ring.

I think, it’s five-something. They must be in the wrong apartment. It rings again and bang, bang, bang, bang on the door. So I run to the door and I’m very scared. I see the Capitol Police and they say ‘We have to come in and talk to you.’ I’m thinking my children, my grandchildren. I never thought it would be Paul because I knew he wouldn’t be out and about, shall we say. And so they came in at that time. We didn’t even know where he was and what his condition was. We just knew there was an assault on him in our home.

The interview with Pelosi comes days after she released a video address on Paul’s recovery, stating “it is going to be a long haul but he will be well. It is tragic it happened. Nonetheless, we have to be optimistic.”

Watch above via CNN.

