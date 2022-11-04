Pelosi Comments Publicly for First Time Since Husband’s Hammer Attack: ‘We Need to Bring Our Country Together’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) publicly addressed the attack on her husband Friday for the first time in comments where she called on the country to unite.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was attacked with a hammer late last week by a man who came to the couple’s San Francisco residence looking for the House’s top-ranking Democrat. Mrs. Pelosi was not home at the time but flew to California to be with her husband after hearing about the attack.

In a video she released Friday that was obtained by CNN, she addressed the violent assault for the first time.

“It is with a grateful heart I thank you for being here, coming together this morning,” she said. “Thank you, thank you, thank you for your kind words, your prayers and your good wishes for Paul. It is going to be a long haul but he will be well. It is tragic it happened. Nonetheless, we have to be optimistic.”

Mrs. Pelosi said her husband is “surrounded by family.”

“So, that is a wonderful thing,” she said before she read portions of a poem from Israeli author Ehud Manor which reads, in part:

…I won’t be silent because my country has changed her face,

I will not give up reminding her And sing in her ears.

until she will open her eyes, I have no other country,

until she will renew her glorious days,

Until she will open her eyes, I have no other country,

even if my land is aflame…

“We need to bring our country together,” Pelosi commented. “So, when we are fighting this fight, getting out this vote, let’s do so with the greatest respect for everyone. Again, I have always said that the arts would bring us together. That is why I quoted that poem. Because we can be inspired. We can laugh, we can cry, we can be inspired. We can share common thoughts and ground and forget our differences. And I find that to be the saving grace.”

