NBC News correspondent Gabe Gutierrez got exclusive access to a White House delegation touring a Health and Human Services facility in Carrizo Springs, Texas housing hundreds of migrant children.

He joined Alex Wagner on Deadline: White House after the tour, and made a point of clarifying for viewers that this was a tour of an HHS facility, not a Customs and Border Protection facility.

Gutierrez described seeing hundreds of migrant children ages 13-17, some waving to them, some playing soccer, and reported there are 766 children in total. He said that 108 of them had tested positive for Covid.

“There were several trailers inside this facility that were set aside for legal representation. The minors are then taken there, often meeting with nonprofits or lawyers, virtually we’re told. We also saw dormitories where four children are in one bedroom each. A typical day starts with breakfast at 7:00, then you have six hours of instruction, then a midday snack, lunch, also, you know, they play soccer until late in the day. Lights out is about 10:30,” he added.

Gutierrez also noted the issue of media access and the criticisms from reporters over a lack of access.

“We’ve been asking for access to these facilities. It should be noted that Customs and Border Protection has not given access to its facilities. It released handout video yesterday of two of those facilities,” he said. “This is, again an HHS facility, which is the next step after they come from CBP custody. These facilities, even historically back in the Trump administration, were generally not crowded. The question right now — the really huge question on whether this situation escalates at the southern border — is whether the Biden administration can get a hold on this.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

