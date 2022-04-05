WATCH: Obama Gets Big Laughs Referring to Biden as ‘Vice President’ at Obamacare Event

Returning to the White House for the first time since the end of his presidency, Barack Obama jokingly called President Joe Biden, who was Obama’s Number Two, as “vice president.”

The former president at an event on Tuesday celebrating 14 years since the enactment of the Affordable Healthcare Act, commonly known as Obamacare.

After receiving a standing ovation from those gathered, Obama thanked the crowd profusely before recognizing Biden and Harris.

“Vice President Biden, Vice President…,” said Obama, pausing before adding, “That was a joke.”

This elicited huge laughter, including from Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Obama went over to Biden and embraced him.

“That was all set up,” joked Obama, who proceeded to say “My president, Joe Biden. Vice President Harris.”

Following Obama’s speech, Biden tried to follow up Obama’s joke.

“My name is Joe Biden, I’m Barack Obama’s vice president,” he said. “And I’m Jill Biden’s husband.”

In the past, Biden accidentally called Harris the First Lady.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

