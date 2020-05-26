Like a contestant phoning a friend on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany frantically called on OAN’s Chanel Rion in an attempt to avoid answering PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor’s questions about President Donald Trump’s Joe Scarborough conspiracy tweets.

Trump took to Twitter this weekend to repeatedly float the conspiracy theory that Scarborough murdered his intern Lori Klausutis while he was a congressman in 2001, prompting her widower to speak out.

Timothy Klausutis, the widower, sent a letter asking Twitter to take Trump’s tweets down, “I’m asking you to intervene in this instance because the President of the United States has taken something that does not belong him — the memory of my dead wife — and perverted it for perceived political gain.”

Alcindor began by reading a statement from the widower, which called the misinformation pushed by the president “vile” and “disparaging,” and asked McEnany why Trump won’t give him peace “and stop tweeting.”

The press secretary claimed she had already answered the question, again pushing the blame on Scarborough for laughing about the matter with radio personality Don Imus in 2003.

“The widower is talking specifically about the president, are you not going to answer that?” Alcindor asked.

McEnany ignored her and instead took a question from OAN’s Rion — who asked if former President Barack Obama and ex-Director of the CIA John Brennanwere involved in surveilling the 25th and 26th floors of Trump Tower.

Watch above, via Fox News.

