Twitter has responded to President Donald Trump’s suggestion that Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough was involved with the death of one of his interns in 2001.

President Trump repeatedly used his Twitter account this past week to float the conspiracy theory that Scarborough murdered Lori Klausutis when he was a congressman, prompting her widower to speak out and plead that the platform take down the tweets.

In response, a Twitter spokesperson told Mediaite, “We are deeply sorry about the pain these statements, and the attention they are drawing, are causing the family.”

“We’ve been working to expand existing product features and policies so we can more effectively address things like this going forward, and we hope to have those changes in place shortly,” they added.

Last week, Scarborough’s wife and co-host Mika Brzezinski also called on Twitter to remove President Trump’s tweets.

“Twitter, you should take these tweets down,” she declared. “You should be ashamed of yourself. You’ll be hearing from me on this, ’cause this is b.s.!”

Brzezinski also tagged Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in a post, demanding, “@jack please take my call today. Please stop allowing your platform policies to be abused by the day. It’s called libel.”

On Sunday, Scarborough responded to President Trump’s tweets directly.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]