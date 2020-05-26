White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended President Donald Trump Tuesday amid multiple questions from reporters about POTUS’ continued tweets about a Joe Scarborough murder conspiracy theory.

To briefly recap: Lori Klausutis was working as an intern in Scarborough’s congressional office when she died. The president has recently taken to tweeting that her death may not have been the accident and suggesting Scarborough may have murdered her.

Timothy Klausutis, the grieving widower, sent a letter pleading with Twitter to take the tweets down, saying, “I’m asking you to intervene in this instance because the President of the United States has taken something that does not belong him — the memory of my dead wife — and perverted it for perceived political gain.”

McEnany said today, “I don’t know if [the president] has seen the letter, but our hearts are with Lori’s family at this time”

Jon Karl followed up asking, “Why is the president making these unfounded allegations? I mean, this is pretty nuts, isn’t it? The president’s accusing somebody of possible murder. The family is pleading with the president to please stop unfounded conspiracy theories. Why is he doing that?”

McEnany defended trump by 1) pointing to a clip of Scarborough joking around on Don Imus’ show in 2003, and 2) saying that Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski have said nasty things about the president as well.

“Mika accused the president of being responsible for 100,000 deaths in this country. That’s incredibly irresponsible,” McEnany said. “”They’ve dragged his family through the mud, they’ve made false accusations that I won’t go through, that I would not say from this podium, against the President of the UNited States, and they should be held to account.”

Karl still questioned her over the fact that the president is pushing “a false conspiracy theory that suggests he’s responsible for murder.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]