WATCH: Pence Evasive With Chuck Todd on Whether Trump WH Officials Told Him About Fake Electors Scheme Before Jan. 6

Former Vice President Mike Pence gave NBC’s Chuck Todd an evasive response when asked if White House officials in the Trump administration told him about the false elector scheme to overturn the election before the January 6th Capitol riot.

The GOP presidential hopeful appeared Sunday for an interview on Meet The Press and discussed the actions he took in the days leading up to January 6th. Todd asked Pence why he asked the Senate parliamentarian whether there any other electors to consider before certifying the presidential election.

“I did ask the parliamentarian very directly, Chuck. I asked her because I was hearing rumors. I was reading in the newspaper that there were alternate electors. I just — I asked her point-blank,” Pence claimed.

Todd followed up by asking whether any officials in the White House told about the fake electors plot.

Pence added that his conversation with the Senate parliamentarian occurred three days before the certification and had only heard rumors about alternate electors in the press, but could not recall if anybody in the White House told him about this.

“I asked her if there were any other electors from any state, and she said there was not — I don’t recall that, I just remember hearing it in the public. And I wanted a definitive answer whether or not the parliamentarian had received any additional electoral votes. She had not. So as you know, I — we actually changed the language as those Electoral College votes were recorded,” Pence said.

Donald Trump was indicted by Special Counsel Jack Smith for efforts to overturn the election. The Justice Department claims Trump used “dishonesty, fraud, and conceit” to obstruct democracy.

Watch the full segment above via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com