WATCH: Peter Doocy Gets Biden’s Education Secretary to Agree Those Who Already Paid Their Student Loans ‘Don’t Get Anything Out of This’

Fox News’ Peter Doocy got Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to admit that the White House’s plan to forgive student debt would not do anything for those who already paid off their loans.

President Joe Biden announced the plan Wednesday, which would forgive up to $10,000 of student loans ($20,000 for Pell Grant recipients) and extend the pause on repayments until the end of the year. The debt forgiveness has met with sharp criticism from both the right and the left, with concerns raised about the increase to the national debt, effect on inflation, and whether it is fair to those who did not attend college or who have paid off their student loans.

Doocy shouted out a question to Biden at the end of his press conference about the unfairness issue. “What about people that paid their loans, though, struggled to pay their loans and now others don’t have to?” he called out as the president exited the room, but did not get a reply.

Doocy was able to get a second crack at the question and ask it directly to Cardona shortly after Biden’s presser. Anchor Martha MacCallum introduced the exclusive interview.

Cardona told Doocy that the student loan forgiveness sought to fix “a system that is broken,” and for the critics saying it was unfair, “the aim of this is really to address the effects of the pandemic…to make sure that people are not coming out of the pandemic worse off than they were at the beginning.”

“But to the fairness question, the people who are sitting at home having just paid off their student loans or having paid them off years ago, what’s in it for them?” asked Doocy.

Cardona replied that the issues that led to people defaulting on these loans “affects everyone,” and mentioned how the Biden Administration had helped small businesses during the pandemic as well.

“We should be proud that we’re able to help Americans that need help right now,” said Cardona, mentioning how the Biden Administration had helped small businesses during the pandemic as well.

“It’s about making sure we’re taking care of Americans and investing in our economy and in our people,” Cardona added.

“Just the final one on this,” Doocy followed up. “The people that already paid their student loans, they don’t get anything out of this deal?”

“Right,” Cardona agreed.

“That’s right, OK,” said Doocy.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com