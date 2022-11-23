WATCH: Plane Carrying High-Ranking Military Official Forced to Land After Striking Birds on Takeoff

An airplane carrying a high-ranking U.S. military official was forced to land after it struck a flock of birds after takeoff in Chicago.

The incident occurred on Monday morning over the city’s Midway International Airport, but the video began to go viral on Wednesday. It shows a C-37 twin-engine jet ascending when it encountered the birds. One appeared to go through the left engine.

WLS-TV reported:

The military C-37 twin engine aircraft with U.S. government markings on the fuselage was carrying General Daniel Hokanson, the Illinois National Guard confirmed. The general was in Chicago Monday to meet with business executives about national security and to attend an ROTC event at Chicago State University in the afternoon. Hokanson is the highest ranking officer in the National Guard and a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

No injuries were reported and it is unclear if the aircraft sustained any damage.

Bird strikes are relatively common in Chicago. Last month, a flight headed for Miami, Florida, was forced to make an emergency landing following a bird strike.

CBS News reported the pilot of United Flight 1930 radioed he saw smoke and the plane returned back to the airport without further incident.

