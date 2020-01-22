comScore

WATCH: Protester Interrupts Hakeem Jeffries’ Opening Statement in Trump Impeachment Trial

By Ken MeyerJan 22nd, 2020, 7:02 pm

President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial experienced a disruption on Wednesday when a protestor had to be removed for shouting from the Senate’s public gallery.

The interruption came as House Manager Hakeem Jeffries delivered his opening argument, with the protestor yelling from the balcony. Chief Justice John Roberts, who was overseeing the trial, banged the gavel and asked the sergeant-at-arms to restore order and escort the protester from the Senate.

It isn’t clear what exactly the protester was shouting about, but since it started off with “Jesus Christ!” Jeffries quoted a brief line of Scripture before resuming his argument. The protester could be heard screaming, however, as he was taken down the hall while Jeffries continued.

Journalists on Capitol Hill had this to report from the disruption:

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

