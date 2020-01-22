President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial experienced a disruption on Wednesday when a protestor had to be removed for shouting from the Senate’s public gallery.

The interruption came as House Manager Hakeem Jeffries delivered his opening argument, with the protestor yelling from the balcony. Chief Justice John Roberts, who was overseeing the trial, banged the gavel and asked the sergeant-at-arms to restore order and escort the protester from the Senate.

It isn’t clear what exactly the protester was shouting about, but since it started off with “Jesus Christ!” Jeffries quoted a brief line of Scripture before resuming his argument. The protester could be heard screaming, however, as he was taken down the hall while Jeffries continued.

Journalists on Capitol Hill had this to report from the disruption:

Protestor burst into Senate public gallery above the floor yelling during Jeffries remarks in the impeachment trial. Police pulled him out and he continued to yell in the hallway before he was taken away. “Schumer is the devil” he said. — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 22, 2020

A protester just burst into the Senate gallery, Gallery 5, across chamber from the dais, yelling something like "Jesus Christ! They're trying to overturn the election!" Capitol Police instantly grabbed him and pulled him out to the hall. Yelling continued. #impeachmenttrial — Todd J. Gillman (@toddgillman) January 22, 2020

PROTESTER: I just was about 15 feet away from police holding home down, arresting him. Have audio, working on putting it out. He was yelling “abortion” and “President Trump.” Several officers – I counted five – were subduing him outside the chamber, calmly. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) January 22, 2020

A protester on the third floor of the Senate is shouting “abortion” and “dismiss the charges against President Trump.” Also, something re Schumer. Under Senate rules, we are not allowed to photograph in this part of the Capitol. — Phil Elliott (@Philip_Elliott) January 22, 2020

Talked to other visitors in line who confirmed what it looked like from my angle: the protester immediately started yelling as soon as he got through the chamber door and was quickly pulled back out by officers. — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) January 22, 2020

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

