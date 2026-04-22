Jimmy Kimmel Tears into Tucker Carlson’s Trump Apology: ‘They Call That Liar’s Remorse’

Jimmy Kimmel tore into conservative pundit Tucker Carlson’s apology for supporting President Donald Trump, branding the pivot “liar’s remorse” while noting he was joining a growing band of “kooks” who were “breaking ranks” with the Trump administration.

In an episode of The Tucker Carlson Show on Monday with his own brother Buckley, Carlson said he will be “tormented” by his past support for Trump as he offered a public apology.

“You know, we’ll be tormented by it for a long time, I will be,” Carlson said. “And I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people. It was not intentional, that’s all I’ll say.”

On Wednesday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host cut the podcaster no slack as he warned that Carlson was “still plenty nuts.”

“I mentioned last night Trump has fallen out with many of his most loyal maggots, including Tucker Carlson, who went so far as to apologize for ever supporting him in the first place,” he said, before rolling back the clip from the podcast.

“That’s big, Kimmel credited. “I mean, Tucker Carlson apologizing for helping Trump get elected. I believe they call that liar’s remorse.”

He continued: “Tucker also admitted he is in a same-sex relationship with a green M&M. So it was very… All the kooks are breaking ranks: Marjorie Taylor Greene, Alex Jones, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and now Tucker. And that was his brother, Buckley. Did anyone know Tucker had a brother Buckley?”

“Tucker and Buckley? That is as white as it gets. That’s, I mean, it doesn’t get any whiter than that,” Kimmel mocked. “Their parents were an ascot and a monocle.”

As the audience laughed, the host warned: “But lest you think Tucker is a completely changed man, don’t worry, he’s still plenty nuts.”

He then cut to a clip from the same podcast where Carlson claimed doctors were “the worst people in America” and that gynecologists have to “murder a baby” before being allowed to qualify.

“Thanksgiving at the Carlsons’ must be a barrel of laughs,” Kimmel jibed.

“I hope that when Tucker Carlson shows up at an emergency room one day, all he hears from the doctors is this…” he added, rolling back a prolonged supercut of Carlson’s giggling.

“You know what? Sometimes laughter is the worst medicine,” the comedian said.

Watch via ABC.

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