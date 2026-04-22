Jeffries Smacks Back at Trump Insult Seconds After MS NOW Host Plays the ‘Casual Racism’ for Him

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) hit back at President Donald Trump seconds after MS NOW host Lawrence O’Donnell played an insult he called “Trump’s trademark ugly casual racism” from an earlier CNBC interview.

Trump gave a lengthy interview on Tuesday morning’s edition of CNBC’s Squawk Box that featured several newsworthy and characteristically Trumpian exchanges, including an attack on “low IQ” Jeffries.

On Tuesday night’s edition of MS NOW’s The Last Word, O’Donnell introduced the clip, then asked Jeffries to respond. The Democratic leader bashed Trump as the “dumbest president” ever and a failure:

MS NOW HOST LAWRENCE O’DONNELL: This morning on CNBC, Donald Trump attacked our next guest with Donald Trump’s trademark ugly casual racism and his rank ignorance of the Constitution and what treason means. Here is the disgusting stupidity and hatred spewed by Donald Trump this morning. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: So we’ve done a great job, and I don’t want to be rushed by people that are really treasonous as far as I’m concerned. We’re there. And it’s just, you know, I watch this low -IQ guy, Hakeem Jeffries, he’s a totally low IQ person, and he’s always ranting and raving, oh, this war is so terrible. MS NOW HOST LAWRENCE O’DONNELL: And joining us now is House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Mr. Leader, I want to give you an opportunity to respond to what Donald Trump said about you this morning. HOUSE MINORITY LEADER HAKEEM JEFFRIES (D-NY): Well, it’s an extraordinary insult, but he continues to repeat it, and what’s so ironic is that Donald Trump is clearly the dumbest person ever to sit at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. But most importantly, Lawrence, this guy and Republicans have completely and totally failed America. They failed on the economy, failed on health care, failed immigration enforcement. And now they’ve gotten us into a reckless and costly war of choice where more than a dozen Americans, brave heroes, have already lost their lives, over 400 are seriously injured, and we’re wasting billions of dollars dropping bombs in the Middle East. And these guys won’t spend a dime to actually make life more affordable for the American people.

Watch above via MS NOW’s The Last Word.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!