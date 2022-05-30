WATCH: Snipers Deployed to Alligator-Filled Pond During Insane Florida Water Rescue

Police in West Miami-Dade, Florida deployed snipers after a car crashed into a pond that was teeming with alligators.

On Friday afternoon, the driver of a van crashed into a pond located off of the Florida Turnpike. Two people inside were further imperiled when first responders had to navigate scores of alligators.

WSVN reported:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, just before noon on Friday, a blue Toyota minivan was traveling southbound on the Turnpike when the driver attempted to exit onto westbound Southwest Eighth Street and lost control when trying to negotiate the right curve on the exit ramp. … Good Samaritans who saw the crash jumped into the water to assist the elderly woman. Police snipers were on the scene to protect divers from the alligators, with officers positioned around the pond with rifles prepared to protect the first responders.

The van was carrying a man and a woman, Florida Highway Patrol Alex Camacho told the network.

“The vehicle lost control, overturned, driving off of the roadway into the pond,” Camacho said. “Dive teams from fire rescue and Miami-Dade Police did their search and rescue, and were able to rescue an adult female and adult male inside of the vehicle at the time.”

The effort to save them required a water rescue team, armed officers and snipers, who were at the scene in case one of the gators struck.

Aerial footage provided by the network showed a number of alligators lurking in the waters near rescuers. Snipers around the pond were seen in the prone position, ready to fire.

According to the outlet, 56-year-old Mario Laza, who was driving, died from injuries sustained during the crash.

His mother, 80-year-old Nieves Matos, survived both the wreck and the harrowing rescue. Matos is in critical condition in an area hospital.

Watch above, via WSVN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com