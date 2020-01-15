House Speaker Nancy Pelosi officially moved President Donald Trump’s impeachment on to the next stage by signing the articles the House of Representatives filed against him.

After about a month of delays in order to pressure the Senate into establishing the parameters for Trump’s impeachment trial, Pelosi signed the articles accusing Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress with respect to his actions throughout the Ukraine scandal.

After signing the documents and giving out pens to the assembled guests, House Clerk Cheryl Johnson was flanked by Pelosi’s House impeachment managers as they began the procession and delivered the articles to the Senate.

Watch above, via CNN

