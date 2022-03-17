WATCH: Star Trek Promotes Stacey Abrams to President — Of The Entire Earth

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams fulfilled two dreams when she guest-starred on Star Trek: Discovery, crossing the Final Frontier into Trek immortality and becoming the president — of the entire planet.

Warning to all scruffy-looking nerf-herders: there be spoilers ahead. Also, if you didn’t just say out loud “Hey, ‘scruffy-looking nerf-herder’ is Star Wars!”, please show yourself out. This is not the recap you’re looking for.

Ms. Abrams appeared on this week’s Discovery finale as the POTUE, or President of the United Earth, frustrating that one Canadian writer’s attempt to force a POUTINE acronym.

Without spoiling the plot, President Abrams is greeted by a coterie of Starfleet and Federation luminaries that includes Sonequa Martin-Green’s Captain Michael Burnham, the first Black woman to captain a Trek show.

Abrams’ first words as president were to greet President of the United Federation of Planets (POTUFOP) Laira Rillak, but she concluded the episode by having a private exchange with Capt. Burnham:

PRESIDENT ABRAMS: I can only imagine what you’re feeling. Having lived in a time before Earth left the federation. CAPT. BURNHAM: Means a lot to all of us. But yes, it’s very special to me to get to welcome you all. PRESIDENT ABRAMS: Thank you. CAPT. BURNHAM: Bringing the federation back together again has been a great start. There are countless worlds out there just to be explored. So many are looking for understanding connection better tomorrow. PRESIDENT ABRAMS: There’s a lot of work to do. Are you ready for that? CAPT. BURNHAM: I am. Let’s get to it.

Abrams is an out and proud Trekkie who was the runaway champion of a Trek trivia competition at a virtual campaign event for President Joe Biden that included 19 past and present Star Trek cast members.

Back here in the 21st century, Abrams has her work cut out for her in the Georgia governor’s race, where she has trailed her GOP rivals in most polls — but is largely within the margin of error.

Watch above via Paramount+.

