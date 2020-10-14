WATCH: Bernie Sanders Supporter Rosario Dawson Endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris — In Klingon!

Film and TV star Rosario Dawson — a progressive activist and vocal supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders — delivered a most unusual endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris, promoting the Democratic ticket in the universal language of nerd-dom.

On Tuesday night, 19 current and former Trek actors spent over two hours speaking to supporters for a virtual “Trek the Vote” fundraiser, and in video obtained by Mediaite, Dawson filled in for beau and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker in a Trek trivia competition that was introduced by Trek alum Whoopi Goldberg., and hosted by actor Brent Spiner, who has portrayed Commander Data in multiple series’ and movies.

“We were going to have Cory Booker, but as you know, he’s literally fighting for the future of our democracy in the Supreme Court hearings,” Spiner noted as he introduced Dawson.

“Somebody told me that they saw an old YouTube clip of you speaking Klingon on Conan O’Brien’s show, is that confirmed or denied?” Spiner asked Dawson.

“I just want Biden and Harris to win,” Dawson replied, and added “Qapla’!”

Dawson’s exclamation is a Klingon word meaning “Success.”

“You haven’t forgotten your Klingon,” an impressed Spiner said, as Andrew Yang chimed in “We’re going to win Rosario, I can feel it!”

Dawson teamed up with against the team of former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, who answered trivia questions from actual Trek cast members. It was Buttigieg and Abrams who prevailed, with the former Georgia gubernatorial candidate distinguishing herself with nerd skills that were definitely set to “kill.”

Watch above from “Trek the Vote.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]