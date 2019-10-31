House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) brought an interesting prop with him as he railed against House Democrats ahead of the resolution vote for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Scalise used his speech on the House floor to argue that Democrats are acting purely out of hatred for Trump, not because of any high crime or misdemeanor relating to the president’s Ukraine scandal. As he slammed the process rules proposed in the impeachment resolution, Scalise eventually brought forth a poster bearing the Russian Orthodox Church, the hammer and sickle, and the words “37 days of Soviet-style impeachment proceedings.”

“This is not only unprecedented, this is Soviet style rules,” Scalise said. “Maybe in the Soviet Union, you do things like this where only you make the rules, where you reject the ability for the person you’re accusing to even be in the room, to question what’s going on.”

Scalise went on to hammer Adam Schiff (D-CA) for telling Alexander Vindman that he didn’t have to answer certain questions he was asked during his testimony this week. The House Intelligence Committee Chairman has accused Republicans of trying to use their questions in order to expose the whistleblower who brought the Ukraine scandal to light.

“When you look through this resolution, you see how one-sided, how Soviet-style this is running,” Scalise concluded. “This is the United States of America. Don’t run a sham process, a tainted process, like this resolution ensures.”

Watch above, via C-SPAN

