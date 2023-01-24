WATCH: Surveillance Video Shows Stunning Moment Bystander Disarmed Monterrey Park Gunman

NBC News obtained stunning video of the Monterrey Park mass shooting gunman being disarmed by a local bystander, saving his life as well as, in all likelihood, countless more.

Anchor Lester Holt reported from the Monterrey Park area of California Monday night and showed the surveillance video NBC had exclusively obtained. He also interviewed the bystander, Brandon Tsay, who described his heroic feat to the NBC News anchor. From the NBC News report:

“There was a moment I actually froze up, because I was, I had the belief that I was gonna die, like my life was ending here, at that very moment,” Brandon Tsay, 26, told NBC News’ Lester Holt in an interview that aired Monday night. “But something amazing happened, a miracle actually. He started to try to prep his weapon so he could shoot everybody, but then it dawned on me that this was the moment to disarm him, I could do something here that could protect everybody and potentially save myself.” Tsay said that when the suspect arrived at the second dance hall not long after killing 11 people and injured at least 10 more, he looked intent on more violence. “When he came in, he said nothing,” he said. “His face was very stoic. His expressions were mostly in his eyes — looking around trying to find people, trying to scout the area for other people.”

The shooting occurred during a Lunar New Year celebration and left ten dead and injured ten more.

Watch above via NBC News.

