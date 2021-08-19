CNN’s Clarissa Ward had another exemplary moment of journalism in Kabul when she maintained her composure as Taliban fighters threatened to attack her and her team in the middle of a report.

With her stoic, fearless on-the-scene coverage of the Taliban’s takeover, Ward has proven herself one of the leading international news figures documenting Afghanistan’s plunge into chaos. In her latest excursion, Ward was reporting from the area around Hamid Karzai International Airport when a Taliban fighter started harassing her team and demanding she cover her face.

Ward noted that the fighter was carrying a truncheon as he blamed America for the situation in Kabul. She also wound up speaking to several Afghan citizens who approached and asked her for advice on how to get out of the country.

As Ward was leaving the area, she noticed that the Taliban fighter from before had taken the safety off of his assault rifle.

“Suddenly, two other Taliban charge towards us,” Ward narrated over the footage. “You can see their rifle butt, raised to strike producer Brent Swailes. When the fighters are told we have permission to report, they lower their weapons and let us pass.”

The threat to Swailes comes shortly after Ward conducted a report with him where Taliban fighters threatened to pistol-whip him.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com