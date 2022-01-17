Watch the Footage of Texas Synagogue Hostages Being Freed

Fox News aired footage on Monday of the moment when the three hostages were freed from a synagogue in Texas.

A 44-year-old gunman took four people hostage at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, TX on Saturday. One of those hostages was the synagogue’s rabbi, Charlie Cytron-Walker. The situation lasted for 11 hours. The FBI identified the suspect as Malik Faisal Akram. In an interview with CBS on Monday, Cytron-Walker said he threw a chair at Akram before running out of the synagogue.

A few hours before the FBI went into the synagogue to free the remaining hostages, after six hours of negotiations with Akram, one of the hostages was freed. It is unknown which hostage was freed first. Akram was killed when the FBI went into the building to free the remaining hostages.

Akram demanded the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a woman who is serving an 86-year sentence at a prison near the synagogue for attempting to kill U.S. military members and an FBI agent.

On Sunday, two teenagers were arrested in the United Kingdom in connection with the hostage situation, which the FBI initially said was not related to the Jewish community before walking back that assessment. The FBI also said this was an instance of terrorism.

Watch above, via Fox News.

