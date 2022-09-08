WATCH: The Moment British News Networks Announced Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

A moment to remember for generations — the moment when Great Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 96 — was announced by news networks across the world on Thursday.

On BBC One around 1:30 p.m., legendary broadcaster Huw Edwards broke away from a shot showing the flag at Buckingham Palace at half mast.

“This is BBC News from London,” Edwards said somberly, choking up. “Buckingham Palace has announced the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The queen’s oldest son, Charles, will become king.

BBC and Sky News reporters wore black for the occasion, in accordance with the extensive protocol being followed by the British monarchy, government, and media in the wake of the queen’s death.

On Sky News, Dermot Murnaghan broke word of the death.

“We have some very important news. Buckingham Palace has just announced that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has died,” he said. “She was 96-years-old.”

“God Save the Queen” was played on both BBC and Sky after the news was reported.

And here’s how the American outlets reported on the breaking news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

ABC News:

NBC News:

CBS News:

CNN:

Fox News:

MSNBC:

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com