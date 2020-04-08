WATCH: Trump Asked About Tiger King, Potentially Pardoning Joe Exotic During Coronavirus Task Force Briefing (Yes, Really)

America’s newest TV obsession is the wild and crazy Netflix docuseries Tiger King, a fascinating tale of big cats and bigger egos (to put it mildly).

Rather, um, surprisingly, the docuseries actually came up during today’s White House briefing.

Yes, President Donald Trump was asked about Tiger King during the coronavirus task force briefing.

New York Post reporter Steven Nelson asked the president, “One of the biggest rating hits of the coronavirus — aside from these briefings — has been a show on Netflix called Tiger King. The man who’s the star of this, the former zoo owner who’s serving a 22-year prison sentence, he’s asking you for a pardon.”

Nelson asked POTUS if he’s seen Tiger King and whether he has any thoughts on pardoning Joe Exotic

The president said he’s not familiar with the case and asked what Exotic is in prison for. Nelson explained he was found guilty on a number of charges, including murder-for-hire.

yes, this actually happened, via Fox News.

The Tiger King question for Trump, as told by reactions of other reporters. pic.twitter.com/t01V4pHSIm — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) April 8, 2020

