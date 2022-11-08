WATCH: Trump Disses DeSantis After Taking Complete Credit for His Political Success: ‘Could Have Been More Gracious’

Former President Donald Trump criticized Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) for not being “gracious” enough for his 2018 endorsement during an Election Day interview with NewsNation Tuesday.

Trump took full credit for DeSantis’ narrow victory over then-Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum. Trump told network reporter Markie Martin:

Ron is a person – I’ve always had a decent relationship with him – but when I endorsed him, he was gone. He was not even going to be able to even be a factor in the race. And as soon as I endorsed him, within moments, the race was over. I got him the nomination. He didn’t get it. I got it because the minute I made that endorsement, he got it. Then he ran and he wasn’t supposed to be able to win. I did two rallies, we had 52,000 people at each one and we ended up he won and I thought that he could have been more gracious. But that’s up to him.

Trump also told the network he expects Republicans to do well across the country Tuesday evening when votes are tabulated and reported. But, he complained, he won’t get credit for their victories and will be blamed if the candidates he endorsed fail to win their respective races.

He also joked, “I think If they win I should get all the credit, and if they lose I should not be blamed at all.”

Trump endorsed more than 330 candidates this election cycle but has been relatively quiet about DeSantis. He did insult the governor at a rally in Pennsylvania last Saturday.

While bragging about a hypothetical 2024 GOP primary poll, Trump told a crowd in the city of Latrobe, “There it is, Trump at 71. Ron DeSanctimonious at 10 percent.”

Trump confirmed to reporters he voted for his potential 2024 opponent’s re-election bid on Tuesday morning.

