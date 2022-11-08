‘He Said It Quietly!’ CNN Reports Trump Voted For DeSantis After Reporting He Refused to Say — But He Did Not Say It Quietly

[jwvidoe id=tWxslJoJ]

CNN reported that former President Donald Trump “quietly” admitted voting for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis just minutes after reporting he had refused to answer the question.

On Tuesday morning, reporters flocked around Trump as he cast his vote in West Palm Beach, peppering him with questions that included his recent announcement that he will be making an announcement next Tuesday.

CNN cut away from its Election Day coverage to show Trump’s photo op, during which he campaigned in favor of Republicans and teased his announcement of his announcement anew — but didn’t hear or didn’t answer the first time he was asked if he had voted for DeSantis.

They cut away from Trump as he was trailed by reporters away from the polling place, and co-anchor Alisyn Camerota noted “He did not answer when asked if he voted for Governor Ron DeSantis, who, as you’ll remember, he called a name, he designated with a nickname a couple of days ago, but he didn’t answer that question.”

Camerota was referring to a rally this weekend, at which Trump was bragging about polls, and said “There it is, Trump at 71. Ron DeSanctimonious at 10 percent.”

Minutes later, Camerota concluded a panel segment by noting “I also should mention that off camera, at least the off the part that we heard, former President Trump did say that he voted for Ron DeSantis today. So we couldn’t hear that part. But I’m told from people on the ground that that is what he said. Yes, he said it.”

“He said it quietly!” she added with a laugh.

But West Palm Beach’s CBS 12 was there, and kept rolling to catch the exchange in which Trump did say he voted for DeSantis quite clearly and unquietly:

Unidentified Did you vote for Governor DeSantis? TRUMP: Thank you. Yes, I did.

Watch above via CNN and CBS 12.

