Marsha Blackburn Pledges GOP Will Go Scorched Earth and Halt ‘Federal Spending, Salaries, and Hiring’ If They Win

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said if Republicans retake Congress after the midterm elections, they will temporarily cease federal spending, including salaries for federal employees.

The GOP is widely expected to gain control of the House and has a chance to also flip the Senate, which is tied at 50-50, but is controlled by Democrats by virtue of having a Democratic vice president casting any tie-breaking votes.

Appearing on Fox Business Tuesday afternoon, Blackburn was asked by Charles Payne about the chances of a Republican Congress undoing some of President Joe Biden’s policies.

“Right now, you’ve got things like this college windfall thing that President Biden wants to pay off, the Inflation Reduction Act, which actually pumps more inflation into the economy,” Payne said, referring to Biden’s plan to cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for qualified borrowers and a bill he signed into law in August. “Is it too late for those to be reversed?”

Blackburn replied by saying Republicans will “reverse” those policies and also “freeze” spending:

Oh, no. I think that we can reverse those things and we should reverse those. Just as I think the first thing that we should do is to freeze federal spending, salaries, and hiring, so that we begin to put a cap on this and say, “Oh, no more. We have to get this in shape.” So, being able to freeze that spending and then undo some of these programs like the student loan forgiveness program that is so grossly unfair and having people that have worked hard to get through college without debt turn around and have to pay for somebody else’s debt? It is just so unfair.

Republicans have criticized Biden and Democrats for what they view as runaway spending that has exacerbated inflation, which many voters reported was a key issue for them ahead of Tuesday’s election.

