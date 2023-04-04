WATCH: How Cable News Networks Covered Trump’s Historic Arrest at Manhattan Court

Former President Donald Trump surrendered to authorities in New York City on Tuesday and while media was kept at a distance, Fox News was able to air several seconds of Trump exiting his vehicle and entering the Lower Manhattan courthouse.

The main three cable news networks have been running wall-to-wall coverage of Trump’s arraignment and each caught him entering the courthouse from a different angle.

“Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL – WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social as he went to the courthouse.

“Wearing a dark blue suit and red tie, Trump, 76, exhibited little emotion on his face as he waved to a crowd assembled outside the courthouse after he was driven in a motorcade from his New York residence at Trump Tower,” Reuters reported, adding some color to the event, noting that Trump offered fist pump as he exited Trump Tower.

The main three cable news networks have been running wall-to-wall coverage of Trump’s arraignment and each caught him entering the courthouse from a different angle. Trump was later seen briefly leaving the courtroom. Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum described the former president as looking “somber” and expressed surprise that Trump didn’t stop quickly to speak to the press.

Watch here from Fox News:

Watch here from CNN:

Watch here from MSNBC:

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com