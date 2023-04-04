‘WOW, They Are Going to ARREST ME’: Trump Comes to Grips With Arrest Moments Before Courthouse Arrival

Donald Trump took to Truth Social minutes before he met with authorities in Manhattan to be officially indicted to shoot off one last message to his supporters before his case officially kicks off.

In his message, Trump said the journey he was taking was “surreal” and he said he was going to be arrested.

“Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!” the former president wrote as his convoy of vehicles made its way to the Manhattan courthouse.

Outside the courthouse were a flood of media cameras, as well as anti and pro-Trump protesters. In the latter group was Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) who headed a quick protest interrupted by the lively demonstrators waiting for the former president.

Trump took to Truth Social a number of times on Tuesday to rage against everything from the location of his expected trial to the district attorney behind his case. Trump recently predicted he’d be arrested in response to reports that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was readying an indictment related to alleged hush money payments the former president quietly made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com