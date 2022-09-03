WATCH: Trump Rally Anchor Comically Shoves Past MTG After Spotting Mastriano in Crowd

Right Side Broadcasting Network spent the better part of an hour with Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Saturday outside Donald Trump‘s Pennsylvania rally. But at one point, the two on-air hosts were so eager to get to Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano it created a comic scene.

The all-day gatherings outside of Trump rallies are always quite a scene, and Right Side Broadcasting (RSBN) is there from open to close each time, frequently bringing on candidates like Kari Lake, personalities like Mike Lindell, and elected Republicans like Greene. They even let the guests do some of the “man on the street” interviews with the crowd, as Greene was able to do on Saturday.

But at one point there was a big of comic relief on screen when anchor, host, and director of programming Brian Glenn spotted Mastriano making his entrance.

As Greene was talking about what MAGA hopefuls can face when hoping to run for office as Republicans, a commotion could be heard in the crowd off camera. After a few seconds, Glenn excitedly exclaimed “Doug Mastriano” before comically darting around Greene, who had been in the middle of a sentence, and waving his hand for Mastriano’s attention.

His guest co-anchor joined him as they moved to try and get Mastriano to the microphones, with no luck. “We’ll get him inside,” said Glenn.

They turned back to MTG, who said she’s looking forward to meeting Mastriano. “Yeah, yeah,” said Glenn.

Another moment in the very long on-air time for Greene caught some attention on Twitter, when she proclaimed the injustice that Hillary Clinton was not raided despite her many hundreds of emails with classified info, whereas Trump was raided when only “maybe 14 classified documents” in storage at Mar-a-Lago.

Greene took the stage later at the rally, which was held in support of Mastriano and Dr. Oz in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Watch the clips above, via Right Side Broadcasting Network.

