Watch: Tucker Carlson Brazenly Jokes About His Own Demise in Leaked CPAC Hungary Video

Well, this is an awkward development for Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News prime time host, and supporter of CPAC, Hungary and CPAC Hungary.

A video greeting recorded by the now-former Fox News host appears to have been leaked; it features Carlson joking he will visit Budapest if he is ever “fired” from Fox and has the time. The irony here is that Carlson recorded the greeting from his Fox News studios — still branded Tucker Carlson Tonight— before he was actually fired by the network.

“Greetings to CPAC Hungary and to all you Americans in the audience, you are very brave,” Carlson starts. “You have wounded up on one of Samantha Powers’ lists! The State Department is keeping track! You went to a forbidden country!”

“I wish I was there in Budapest,” he continues before regrettably boasting, “If I ever get fired and have some time and can leave, I will be there with you. But in the meantime, Godspeed. We are thinking of you and cheering you on.”

Of course, Carlson WAS fired, he DOES have the time, and, who knows, maybe he will make good on his promise to “be there” with fellow supporters of Hungary’s authoritarian presiden, Viktor Orban.

OR? Yet another example of Carlson saying things he doesn’t believe.

Watch above via Twitter (h/t Aaron Blake.)

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com