‘We Believe He Definitely Pulled the Trigger’: Baldwin Prosecutors Say Actor Lied In December 2021 Interview

Prosecutors who charged actor Alec Baldwin with manslaughter told Fox News’s Jeanine Pirro they believe he lied when he claimed he never pulled the trigger of the gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin allegedly fired a shot on the New Mexico set of the western Rust in October 2021 that killed Hutchins and wounded the film’s director Joel Souza.

The Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office filed involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin on Thursday morning. Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has also been charged.

Santa Fe district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and Andrea Reeb, the special prosecutor on the Hutchins case, were interviewed by Pirro after charges were filed Thursday afternoon. Portions of the interview were played to open The Five.

Co-host Dana Perino introduced the show with a clip of Baldwin telling George Stephanopoulos after the shooting that he never pulled the trigger of the gun that killed Hutchins.

“We believe he definitely pulled the trigger,” Reeb told Pirro. “The FBI lab report confirms that. So, definitely, the trigger was pulled.”

Pirro asked, “His statement is not correct under any circumstance?”

“We don’t believe it is,” Reeb responded.

“Mr. Baldwin had a duty at the base level to never hold a gun and point it at a person while pulling the trigger,” Carmack-Altwies then told Pirro. But he also had a duty as an actor and a producer on that set to have the bullets checked, or to check them himself to make sure they weren’t live.”

Reeb described the set of Rust as “loose and reckless,” while Carmack-Altwies said Baldwin’s status as a prominent Hollywood star played no role in the decision to charge him.

Watch more of the interview above, via Fox News.

