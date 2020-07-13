‘We Got It, We Got It!’: Watch CNBC’s Joe Kernen Rush a Guest Off the Air When She Bashes Trump on School Openings

CNBC host Joe Kernen rushed a guest off the air Monday as she launched into a critique of President Donald Trump.

During the second hour of Monday’s Squawk Box, guest Lily Eskelsen Garcia — president of the National Education Association — was brought on to discussing the prospect of reopening schools in the fall. But when Eskelsen Garcia sounded off on Trump, who is pushing for schools across the nation to reopen on time, Kernen brought the segment to an abrupt halt.

“I have seen Donald Trump bully generals, and senators, and governors into doing things they knew they shouldn’t do,” Eskelsen Garcia said. “He knows nothing about American educators. He doesn’t know the school nurse, the lunch lady, the school custodians, the school board members who were elected to make these decisions.”

“Okay, all right,” Kernen said.

But Eskelsen Garcia pressed on, as Kernen chuckled.

“He will not bully us into doing something to hurt our students,” she said. “And that’s the bottom line.”

Kernen made clear that Eskselsen Garcia was not invited on the show to take shots at the president.

“We’re just looking for solutions here on how to actually get it open,” he said. “We understand you have some strong feelings about people currently running things, running the show.”

Eskelsen Garcia tried to jump back in, but was rendered inaudible due to a shoddy connection, as well as Kernen promptly cutting her off.

“We got it, we got it, Lily!” Kernen said — dismissing his guest, and throwing to commercial.

In late May, Kernen was accused by Squawk Box colleague Andrew Ross Sorkin of being in the tank for Trump in a heated on air confrontation. Sorkin argued that Kernen “used and abused” his position to blindly defend the president as the coronavirus pandemic got worse.

“A hundred thousand people died, Joe!” Sorkin said. “And all you did was try to help your friend the president! That’s what you did! Every single morning on this show!”

Kernen and Sorkin later buried the hatchet, but Sorkin did not retract his criticism.

