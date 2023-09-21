‘We’re Moving On!’ Karine Jean-Pierre Shuts Down Peter Doocy in Tense Exchange on Migrant Surge

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had no patience for Peter Doocy, cutting off the Fox News White House correspondent when he tried to question her on the growing immigration crisis on the Texas border.

In her Thursday briefing, Jean-Pierre faced a number of questions about Eagle Pass, the Texas border city facing an emergency after thousands of immigrants arrived there in recent days. The crush comes as immigration figures are approaching record numbers, and Jean-Pierre accused Congress of failing to work with the Biden administration to address the border crisis.

When the press secretary called on Doocy, he asked “So what do you call it here at the White House when 10,000 people illegally cross the border in a single day?”

“What do you call it, Peter, when GOP puts forth…” Jean-Pierre began to answer. Whatever she was going to say next was impossible to determine, however. Doocy interjected and Jean-Pierre didn’t have any of it.

“No, no, no, you can’t,” she said before deciding “we’re gonna move on! We’re moving on!”

“Karine, please,” Doocy said as he tried to finish. Jean-Pierre snapped back, “I tried to answer the question. You stopped me! Let’s go!”

Jean-Pierre continued to face inquiries on the subject, with the next question being about whether there’s a federal policy to remove barbed wire along the border. The spat with Doocy though is another notch in their ever-growing list of heated exchanges with one another.

