White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre bristled when Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy praised the “robust” Hurricane Idalia response — as a way to slam President Joe Biden for taking a vacation.

At Monday’s White House press briefing, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell opened for Jean-Pierre to give updates on the hurricane that made landfall in Florida, as well as developments in the Hawaii wildfire disaster.

When Jean-Pierre took over, Doocy tried to use the “robust” Idalia response to slam Biden’s vacation in a loaded question that drew a rebuke and a detailed response:

PETER DOOCY: It seems like the hurricane response so far is robust! Did you guys realize that the initial Hawaii wildfire response was not that good? Or is it just easier for people to get help from the White House when the president is not on vacation? KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: So the premise of your question and the way you posed your question, I disagree. Just for the record. So if you talk to, if you were to do your reporting and speak to the governor of Hawaii, the senators of Hawaii, the folks on the ground, they would say that the president reacted in record time when it came to dealing with the wildfires, when it came to dealing and making sure that they got everything that they need on the federal level to deal with what was going on on the ground. Let’s not forget, there were more than 600 federal employees on the ground already to assist with the wildfires in Maui. So your question is, is wrong, is flawed in many, many ways. And I would I, would I would advise you to go speak to the governor and the local and state officials in Hawaii.

Despite an extensive federal response, constant updates to the White House press about the president’s personal contacts with officials in the state, a prompt disaster declaration, and several public statements by the president, critics of the president seized on the wildfire tragedy as an opportunity to criticize Biden, who spent that weekend at his home in Delaware.

