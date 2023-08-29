Karine Jean-Pierre Busts Out Laughing at Fox’s Peter Doocy Over Biden-Coming-For-Your-Beer Question

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre busted out laughing at Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy over a question about President Joe Biden coming for your beer, America.

There’s a new panic sweeping the right that President Biden’s “alcohol Czar,” Dr. George Koob, could limit beer consumption to two servings per week — even of Bud Light!

At Monday’s White House press briefing, Jean-Pierre told Doocy she was happy to see Doocy return after the birth of his daughter — then jokingly rescinded that when he asked about the beer thing.

The question drew laughs from the press secretary and the other reporters:

PETER DOOCY: I have another question that you probably were not expecting. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Okay. PETER DOOCY: Does President Biden want to limit Americans to two beers a week? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I — I — where is this coming from? PETER DOOCY: It’s coming — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Maybe I did- — maybe I didn’t miss you so much. (Laughter.) Where is this — where is this coming from? PETER DOOCY: All right, well — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: (Laughs.) PETER DOOCY: Dr. George Koob, who is the director of the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, says the U.S. may soon follow Canada and recommend just two beers a week. How do you guys think that’s going to go over? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Let me tell you what I’m not going to get involved in — in that in that question right there. I — I have no idea. I’ve not seen the data. I cannot speak to this. I will leave it to the experts and not weigh in. PETER DOOCY: So, if the experts say two beers a week — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I — I — PETER DOOCY: — that’s okay with President Biden? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I will leave it to the experts. I’m just not going to comment on that.

The panic is somewhat moot, to begin with, since the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism recommendation is just that — a recommendation. There’s no mechanism to enforce the limit, which already exists — at two beers per day.

But it turns out the panic is based on Mail Online mischaracterizing their own interview with the Brewski Honcho. They paraphrased by claiming Koob told them the U.S. “could revise its alcohol advice to match Canada’s, where people are advised to have just two drinks per week.”

That’s not what he said, even in a technical sense:

Asked in what direction the guidelines could change, Dr George Koob, the director for the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), said: ‘I mean, they’re not going to go up, I’m pretty sure. ‘So, if [alcohol consumption guidelines] go in any direction, it would be toward Canada.’

So the recommendation might change, and if it does, it won’t go up, it will go down to less than 14 beers a week, probably — and it’ll still be just a recommendation that you can ignore just like you already do. Cheers!

Watch above via The White House.

