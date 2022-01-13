Joe Scarborough laughed at Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) as former President Donald Trump seems to be gearing up for a political battle with the Florida governor.

On Thursday, Morning Joe focused on Trump’s interview with OANN where he kept his pro-vaccine message going by slamming the “gutless” politicians who refuse to publicly disclose their vaccine status. Mika Brzezinski picked up on how Trump’s comments “appeared to be directed at” DeSantis, who has declined to say whether he’s been boosted while the Omicron variant is surging throughout the country.

After rolling footage of DeSantis dodging questions from Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo, Scarborough deadpanned, “What a dumb world he lives in.”

“Is the whole solar system around him dumb?” Scarborough continued. “He’s afraid to say whether he got a booster shot? How can anyone be so weak?”

Brzezinski tried to bring Jonathan Lemire in for his take, though Scarborough kept laying into DeSantis by sarcastically asking “you’re afraid to tell people whether you got a shot or not?” This led to Scarborough whooping to himself as he said, “What would it be like a man living in that kind of world? I really wonder what man would be afraid to tell people whether they got a shot or not? That’s a weak, weak little world he lives in.”

DeSantis is often considered one of Trump’s most likely rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Trump has expressed confidence that he can handle DeSantis no matter what he does in 2024, but is also reportedly angered by the lack of “deference” he has seen from the governor.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

