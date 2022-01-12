Maggie Haberman: Trump Believes He’s Not Getting Sufficient ‘Deference’ from Ron DeSantis

New York Times’ Maggie Haberman is reporting that Donald Trump is preparing for a political collision with Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) with his latest vaccine comments.

The former president made headlines on Tuesday night when he gave an interview to One America News Network in which he bashed the “gutless” politicians who refuse to publicly disclose whether or not they’re vaccinated. Trump has been pushing back on anti-vaccine positions lately, which puts him at odds with many conservatives who refuse to be vaccinated and/or won’t say whether they’ve received the shot.

DeSantis has confirmed that he got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine months ago, though he declined to say if he got a booster shot while the Omicron variant has been spreading through Florida and beyond. Haberman noted that the former president’s Tuesday night comments shed some new light on what Trump recently told her about his vaccine messaging:

“This would indicate Trump’s ‘must tell the truth’ message to me about the timing of his vaccine comments a few weeks ago were about DeSantis, who is increasingly under his skin,” Haberman said.

Uh yeah read the quotes about how he watches pols not answer, it’s almost certainly DeSantis he’s referring to — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 12, 2022

Haberman expanded on this later, saying Trump “isn’t getting the deference from DeSantis that he wants in the pre-2024 leadup.”

“Trump could always decide not to run but every indication is he will. And once again he’s moving to set the terms of engagement with his potential rivals while those rivals are mostly averting their gazes and hoping he goes away,” she said. “If DeSantis or Pence or whomever runs, they’re gonna have to make a real choice at some point about whether they want to have a cage match every day with someone who enjoys it in a way that 75 percent of the political world doesn’t.”

